8 tornadoes counted so far from Tuesday’s severe weather

(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms.

Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the impact:

  • South Jefferson Davis County EF0
  • South Lawrence County EF1
  • Bassfield, Mississippi EF1
  • Magnolia, Mississippi EF1
  • Winston-Choctaw Counties EF1
  • Jasper County EF2
  • Lowndes County EF2
  • Greene County EF3

As damage continues to be assessed in the coming days, more events will be added and current information could be altered.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023

Latest News

Storm damage in Eutaw
Storm damage in Eutaw: ‘It’s a blessing we had no fatalities’
Jackets are needed all day
A cool but sunny day awaits
Neshoba County installs new express kiosk for tax payments and car tag renewals
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system