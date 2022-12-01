Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday.

Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet.

“Anybody that expecting to be able to go out and find an easy target this weekend, is going to run into some problems. We’re not going to tolerate that kind of activity,” Chief Luckey said. “We are going to add a few extra levels of security measures based on past instances dealing with the auto burglaries and vandalisms.”

In October, dozens of vehicles had their windows busted out and property stolen while their cars were parked for the Southern Boombox classic at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Riverside Drive.

“We plan on beefing up our manpower in these remote parking lot areas and making sure that we have a more visual presence and maintain a good close eye on them as well. Sometimes, you want know that we are there,” Luckey said.

While Capitol Police will be doing all they can to make sure things runs smoothly, Luckey wants those attending the game to do their part.

“Take your valuables and place them in your trunk. Lock them in your glove department and your console. Put them under your seat,” he said.

One thing for sure Luckey says, if anyone is caught engaging in any criminal activity will be prosecuted.

“If we catch anybody doing it, you will be charged and you will go to jail. There’s not going to be a slap on the wrist. There will be charges and there will be felony charges,” Luckey stated.

