City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LATASHA R COMBS19831108 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
SUSAN M HALFORD19843920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DONALD MATTHEWS1960HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
SEAN L PEARSON JR20023304 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHAKIRA Z PEARSON2002200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JANEECIA R GRACE2001200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CURTIS S FUNKHOUSER20024147 W 18TH ST APT 103 EUGENE, ORSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:42 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Old North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a roof.
At 12:45 AM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:39 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:56 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 2:07 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:31 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

