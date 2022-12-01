City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LATASHA R COMBS
|1983
|1108 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|SUSAN M HALFORD
|1984
|3920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|SEAN L PEARSON JR
|2002
|3304 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SHAKIRA Z PEARSON
|2002
|200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JANEECIA R GRACE
|2001
|200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CURTIS S FUNKHOUSER
|2002
|4147 W 18TH ST APT 103 EUGENE, OR
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:42 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Old North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a roof.
At 12:45 AM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:39 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:56 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 2:07 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:31 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
