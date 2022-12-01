City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:42 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Old North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a roof.

At 12:45 AM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:39 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 6:56 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 2:07 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:31 PM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.