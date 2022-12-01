City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RACHEL LINN19831805 BURGENDY LN CULLMAN, ALWILLFUL TRESPASSING
THOMAS R GRAYSON19981773 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN , MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ANGEL K BROWN2003211 NORTH HILLS ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMIA D JORDAN2000211 NORTH HILLS ST APT G1 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DEREK O KELLY19811119 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:12 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:58 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:11 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 59th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

