City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2022
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RACHEL LINN
|1983
|1805 BURGENDY LN CULLMAN, AL
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|THOMAS R GRAYSON
|1998
|1773 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN , MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ANGEL K BROWN
|2003
|211 NORTH HILLS ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JAMIA D JORDAN
|2000
|211 NORTH HILLS ST APT G1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DEREK O KELLY
|1981
|1119 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:12 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:58 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:11 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 59th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
