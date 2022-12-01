City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:12 AM on November 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:58 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:11 PM on November 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of 59th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.