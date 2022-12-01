Cold air makes a comeback

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Now that we’re behind the cold front that brought us severe storms, we have to get ready for another dose of cold. Temps will fall to around the freezing mark by Thursday morning. So, make sure to protect any sensitive plants that you may have outside. You’ll surely need to bundle up before starting your day, but Thursday’s sunshine will help warm temps into the upper 50s. Highs will be below the average by a range of 5-10 degrees, but 60s will return for Friday (after starting with upper 30s).

Friday looks good for the most part, but late afternoon and evening showers are possible. So, make sure to come out and support the WTOK Toython! https://www.wtok.com/2022/11/16/toython-2022/

The weekend brings showers and possible storms, but it’ll definitely warm up. Highs both days will hover around 70 degrees. Next week, highs will stay in the 60s & 70s, but expect daily rain chances.

Wednesday, Nov. 30th marks the official end of hurricane season. Thankfully, all is quiet in the tropics for now. So, the season is ending on a quiet note.

