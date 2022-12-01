Cold air makes a comeback

Feeling winter's chill
Feeling winter's chill(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Now that we’re behind the cold front that brought us severe storms, we have to get ready for another dose of cold. Temps will fall to around the freezing mark by Thursday morning. So, make sure to protect any sensitive plants that you may have outside. You’ll surely need to bundle up before starting your day, but Thursday’s sunshine will help warm temps into the upper 50s. Highs will be below the average by a range of 5-10 degrees, but 60s will return for Friday (after starting with upper 30s).

Friday looks good for the most part, but late afternoon and evening showers are possible. So, make sure to come out and support the WTOK Toython! https://www.wtok.com/2022/11/16/toython-2022/

The weekend brings showers and possible storms, but it’ll definitely warm up. Highs both days will hover around 70 degrees. Next week, highs will stay in the 60s & 70s, but expect daily rain chances.

Wednesday, Nov. 30th marks the official end of hurricane season. Thankfully, all is quiet in the tropics for now. So, the season is ending on a quiet note.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Cold front moves out by daybreak
FIRST ALERT: Severe risk ends by daybreak

Latest News

Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
The Mays family of Tallassee survived what appears to have been a tornado as it destroyed their...
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home
Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to...
Mississippi Power responds to storm outages
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama, EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw