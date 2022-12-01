A cool but sunny day awaits

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! We woke up this morning to temperatures across the area in the mid to lower 30s. Extra layer are needed as you head out of the door. High temperatures today are in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows remain in the 30s as we wake up Friday morning. Have your heat turned on and warm beverages ready.

Today we welcome in December and plenty of sunshine along with it. Great weather conditions to get outside and enjoy a nice cool sunny day. Rain showers do return early Friday morning and late Friday night. Showers and even some heavy downpours stick around for the weekend and into early next week. Stay warm and safe, have a great day!

