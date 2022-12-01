Crimenet 12_01_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Otis Cordarius Williams.

Williams is a 29-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with the crime of receiving stolen property.

If you know where Williams can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

