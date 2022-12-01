Enterprise girls basketball begins the season 7-0

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - If there is one thing the Enterprise girls basketball team knows how to do, it’s win.

The Lady Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start this season, with new head coach Justin Sollie, leading the team. Sollie did coach the boys basketball team the last few seasons but is now leading the girls team.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a win over West Lauderdale where they beat the Lady Knights 50-36 before Thanksgiving break. In that game, senior Kylee Raye Dewitt, lead the team scoring 21 points.

Dewitt said, “You know I came in here the game before and for pre game practice and I wasn’t really hitting my shots and I was just like preparing my shots, getting ready to play the game and I just went out there and did what I know how to do.”

Last season the Lady Bulldogs were able to advance to the second round of the MHSAA. Having the experience of a winning season last year is something that is helping this team.

“Well we come from an undefeated season last year and last year we were really close,” said senior, Courtney Milsap. “We stuck together, we were behind each other through every step of the way so I think coming through this year we wanted to be successful again. That puts us a step ahead of any other team.”

Dewitt said, “This season we’ve really worked together as a team and have come together. We’re more of a family this year than we have been in the past and I just think that really helps.”

In order to keep the undefeated season alive, coach Sollie knows it’s all about staying focused. But there is one thing that will be even better than being 7-0.

“Like I tell them, ‘You can’t be undefeated unless you win the next one,’” said coach Sollie. “Looking ahead is the worse thing you can do so we end each game with- like last game, what’s better than 7-0? 8-0. Hopefully tomorrow night, it’s ‘what’s better than 8-0? 9-0. Win the next one and that’s how you get to be undefeated.”

Enterprise will host Stringer at 6 p.m. and then the boys team will tip off after that game.

