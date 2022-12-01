Intermittent closures planned Sunday on I-20 in Scott County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County Sunday, Dec. 4, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Both directions of I-20 between Highway 35 (Exit 88) and Highway 481 (Exit 80) will be affected.

Crews will to place fiber optic cable across the interstate.

The interstate will be closed in 15-minute intervals during those hours. Traffic will be directed. Drivers wanting to avoid delays should take a different route.

