Jackson State looks to create more history in BoomBox Classic rematch, SWAC Championship Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There were a lot of firsts achieved in Jackson State’s historic 2022 football season under the guidance of head coach Deion Sanders, including ending the regular season with an undefeated 11-0 record, boasting the No. 1 FCS defense in the country, and hosted ESPN’s premier college football show, College Gameday, for the first time in program history.

For the second time this season, the Jackson State Tigers will host rivals, the Southern University Jaguars, in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game in what will likely be another heated BoomBox Classic contest.

Before the first meeting between the two programs, an “insulting video” was made by Southern University players directed towards Coach Prime and Jackson State.

The video would haunt the Jaguars, who later suffered an embarrassing 35-0 loss at the hands of Coach Prime and the JSU Tigers in front of 53,885 fans inside Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Saturday, the occasion will be just as big as one team will be crowned SWAC Champions while the other will hang their heads in defeat.

Jackson State will try and do what they’ve done all season, dominate on both sides of the ball. Southern will be highly motivated to bounce back after a poor showing in the first game.

The Tigers’ undefeated record will be on the line. And with a win on Saturday, they’ll become the first team since 1981 to go undefeated through the conference championship game.

The SWAC Championship will kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. The championship game will be held at The Vet and will be aired on ESPN2.

