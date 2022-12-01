Laud. Co. School District hosts luncheon to discuss successes, challenges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local leaders gathered Thursday to learn about the successes and challenges facing the Lauderdale County School District. The school district wants to make sure the community that supports them knows they’re working hard to make sure their schools remain excellent. The district has maintained an “A” rating overall.

The district is also looking at upgrades for all campuses as well as getting some new school buses. Teacher shortages are being seen in nearly every district. Lauderdale County said it’s working on programs for hiring and teacher retention.

“You know, we just want to demonstrate and convey to the public, the community, that the Lauderdale County School District is truly invested in this community and our future,” said Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. “And we want to provide as many opportunities for our boys and girls as possible. We’ve got individuals from the Mississippi Department of Education, our state officials, local elected officials. We bring them here just to talk about some of the great positives that we have going on in our schools and also some of the challenges that we are facing. And so we just want everyone to know our story, let them know what our goals are moving forward and let everybody be involved in that process.”

The school district just recently broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education facility to offer its students more opportunities for many different programs. News 11 will keep you posted on the opening date.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.