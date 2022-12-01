Lions off to best start since 2015-16

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College has started the 2022-23 season 7-0 which is the Lions best start to the season since 2015-16.

The number 25th ranked Lions are coming off of last seasons conference championship and riding a high even with all their young talent. EMCC only has four sophomores on their entire roster this season.

So far the youth is not showing in results. On Monday night the Lions topped Piney Woods School 94-50 and had 6 players scored in double figures.

Not only are the Lions getting big wins, they are getting big wins on the road.

“We have gone on the road and won some true road games. So as a young team that always builds confidence and that always builds confidence in you as a coach that you- because championships are won on the road you’re kind of suppose to win at home. But it’s can you go on the road and steal some. These guys have shown that they have the resiliency and the character to do it. We’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s a young season, we’re only a month in, we know we have a big break coming up so it’s kind of like it’s the first season and then when you come back its the second season. But you know I’m really proud of the guys, they’ve bought in. They’ve made coaching fun, they’ve kept me on my toes but they’ve seen the benefits of their work.”

EMCC will host Hinds on Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.