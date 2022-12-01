Meridian welcomes new organization: Coqoon 360 Chaplaincy Service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Queen City welcomed a new organization that has a mission to help people on a big scale. Coqoon 360 Chaplaincy Service is located at 3401 5th Street, at the Feed by Faith building.

Members of EMBDC and city leaders hosted a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday.

Coqoon 360 Chaplaincy Service said its goal is to help adults and children. One aspect is reducing the incarceration rate by helping the school system and helping people who can’t read or write to learn and take advantage of greater opportunities.

“We are offering chaplaincy services to this community. This community has been around for a very long time. It is going to need help to get it back where it was. If we can get it back where it was, then it can thrive,” said Felicia Outlaw, founder of Coqoon 360 Chaplaincy Service.

“This is very important to our community, based on the crime that has been going on in the community. We are trying to cut that down,” said Nicole Alexander, secretary for Coqoon.

The organization will also offer a free dental care service.

