Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mark Curtis Wells, 51(Bay St. Louis PD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

According to the release, officers learned an argument had ensued prior to the incident between Wells and the victim over a golf game played at a neighboring golf course. The argument continued throughout the day until it culminated in the casino parking lot.

Wells initially fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla, but later turned himself in. He was charged with felony Mayhem and booked on a $50,000 bond into the Hancock County jail. He paid down the bond and was released from custody less than an hour after being booked, reported the Biloxi Sun Herald.

An attorney for Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination

Latest News

City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Tax assessor/collector Mike Lewis said the county is looking to alleviate long lines that come...
Neshoba County installs new express kiosk for tax payments and car tag renewals
Feeling winter's chill
Cold air makes a comeback
Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across...
Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options