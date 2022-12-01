Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” winners recognized in Clinton

Ty Jones, Bay Springs
Ty Jones, Bay Springs
By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A celebration of the state’s six best high school football players took place in Clinton on Tuesday morning.

The MHSAA recognized the 2022 “Mr. Football” winners from each classification.

Bay Springs senior Ty Jones was awarded Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” title after rushing for 1,622 yards and 32 touchdowns while racking up 48 tackles and 15 tackles for loss for the South State champion Bulldogs.

“It’s amazing man,” Jones said. “It’s just great when you’re around a lot of good people. It just means a lot because out of all them people they picked me. And I’m just blessed for that.”

Jones is committed to play football at Mississippi State but has one more mission Friday at “The Rock” – win another state championship.

Just 20 miles up the road from Bay Springs is another two-way player who has his team in the Class 3A state title.

Raleigh senior Suntarine Perkins rushed for 1,744 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 86 tackles and forcing five turnovers as a linebacker.

One of the Lions’ premier weapons on both sides of the ball, Perkins explained how he was anointed the nickname “get.”

“I got the name ‘get’ when I was playing little league when I was about five or six,” said Perkins, an Ole Miss commit. “They used to give me the ball and I was so fast, they just started calling me ‘get,’ they said I can get it. I thank God for this moment, I thank my mama and my daddy and my family for raising me the man I am today. I thank my coaches and Raleigh High School, my community for the love and support.”

MHSAA’s 2022 “Mr. Football” winners:

  • Class 1A – Ty Jones (RB/LB) – Bay Springs
  • Class 2A – Austin Goss (QB) – Scott Central
  • Class 3A – Suntarine Perkins (RB/LB) – Raleigh
  • Class 4A – Isaac Smith (RB/DB) – Itawamba
  • Class 5A – Dante Dowdell (RB) – Picayune
  • Class 6A – Bray Hubbard (QB/DB) – Ocean Springs

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023

Latest News

New area football coaches eager to begin summer workouts
Ray Westerfield ready to put Kemper County football back on the map
Wayne County appoints Kevin Gandy interim football coach (Courtesy: Dale McKee)
Wayne County appoints Kevin Gandy interim football coach
Larry Weems returning to Meridian football
(Courtesy: UWA Athletics/Joe Chance)
Malcolm Butler to be inducted into GSC Hall of Fame