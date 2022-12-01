Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Taylor Wayne Hosch will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Bob Myre officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Taylor Hosch, age 88, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.

He was born in Queen City, TX., to Lonnie J. Hosch, a minister in the United Pentecostal Church, and Katilee Hosch, a school teacher. Growing up in the church, he and his six siblings enjoyed singing and playing music. As youth, he and his brother James Hosch and friend George L Glass conducted Youth revivals around Texas.

He graduated from Waco High School, Waco TX., class of 1952, and attended college at the Apostolic Bible Institute in St Paul, MN., and North Texas State in Denton, TX. He enjoyed acting in plays, singing in choruses, was an avid tennis player, and loved golf.

Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years. He was stationed at Presque Island, ME., then sent to Armstrong Air Station in Ontario, Canada, where he descibed his stay as “extremely cold”. During his tour in the service, he continued his love for music by organizing various bands where he was the lead singer. They played popular music in multiple generes on weekends at the armory, at ball stadiums, at the Governor’s Ball, and on radio and television.

After his military service, he met and married Elizabeth Carroll in Atlanta, and settled in to raise a family. He spent most of his career in retail management and purchasing, which took him from Atlanta to Meridian, then to Dallas, and finally to Miami. He made many trips to markets in New York City and the Orient.

He took early retirement to move back to Meridian to be close to his son and family. He was a very sweet, kind, and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Even as a hospice patient, he never missed an opportunity to tell workers that Jesus loved them.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carol Hosch, Sister Becky Sylvester(Gary), Son Michael Hosch(Sylvia), stepdaughter Patricia Culpepper(John), stepson Paul Starnes(Debbie), Grandsons David Hosch(April), Richard Hosch(Shea), Granddaughter Lisa Hooks, Step Grandchildren: Saber Mendoza(Jarrett), Matthew Starnes, Phillip Starnes, Jaley Culpepper, and Hallie Culpepper. Great grandchildren: Taylor M Hosch, Samuel Hosch, Ian Hosch, Emma Charlotte Hosch, Elizabeth Hosch, Tessa, and Brady Mendoza. He was also survived by many very special nieces and nephews.

Taylor was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth Hosch, daughter Rita Hooks, Siblings; Naomi Caldwell, Louise Guillory, Martha Myre, James Hosch, Mary Russell, and niece Kay Caldwell.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (5025 Zero Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301).

