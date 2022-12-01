Mrs. Marlene Williamson

Marlene Williamson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Marlene Williamson will be held Friday at 1pm at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena. Father Augustine Palimattam will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Mrs. Marlene, 76, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday. She was retired from the City of Meridian Police Department, Courts and Records.

Her world revolved around her family especially her grandchildren. She passed away at her home where she wanted to be, surrounded by her sons, their spouses and loving grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Bud May (Lori), Ken May (Cindy); stepchildren John Williamson (Dori), David Williamson; grandchildren Teri Robinson, McKenley Rose (Cody), Aaron May, Madison May, Lee Southwell (Whitney), Zach Howell, Valerie Yoder, Gwen Yoder, Audra Yoder, Jennifer Guy (Paul), Amy Kugler, Kelly Smith and David Cheatham and sister Sally English (Earnest). Mrs. Marlene is also survived by a host of great grandchildren and other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carter and Ruth Herrington; husband Carl E. Williamson and sister Beth Jones.

Pallbearers will be Ken May, Bud May, Aaron May, John Williamson, Cody Rose, and Corbin White.  Honorary pallbearers will be the officers and employees of the Meridian Police Department.

Friends may sign the online register at www.webbstephens.com

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023

Latest News

December 1, 2022: Dan Barnard, Executive Director of Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music, Ellis Theater renovation and grand reopening set for Dec. 8-11 in Philadelphia, Miss. Some tickets still available for shows featuring Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and the Bill Gaither Vocal Band. Call 601.653.5358 or visit congressofcountrymusic.org
Ms. Doris “Dot” McKee Joyner Bradford
November 30, 2022: Diane Reynolds, President of Friends of the Meridian-Lauderdale County...
November 30, 2022: Diane Reynolds, President of Friends of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, ongoing book sale.
November 30, 2022: Barbara Wells, Secretary of Friends of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public...
November 30, 2022: Barbara Wells, Secretary of Friends of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, selling $1.00 tickets, available at the library, for chance to win John Grisham's 'Sparring Partners, a collection of three novellas. Drawing Dec. 21.