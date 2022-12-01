Graveside services for Mrs. Marlene Williamson will be held Friday at 1pm at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena. Father Augustine Palimattam will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Mrs. Marlene, 76, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday. She was retired from the City of Meridian Police Department, Courts and Records.

Her world revolved around her family especially her grandchildren. She passed away at her home where she wanted to be, surrounded by her sons, their spouses and loving grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Bud May (Lori), Ken May (Cindy); stepchildren John Williamson (Dori), David Williamson; grandchildren Teri Robinson, McKenley Rose (Cody), Aaron May, Madison May, Lee Southwell (Whitney), Zach Howell, Valerie Yoder, Gwen Yoder, Audra Yoder, Jennifer Guy (Paul), Amy Kugler, Kelly Smith and David Cheatham and sister Sally English (Earnest). Mrs. Marlene is also survived by a host of great grandchildren and other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carter and Ruth Herrington; husband Carl E. Williamson and sister Beth Jones.

Pallbearers will be Ken May, Bud May, Aaron May, John Williamson, Cody Rose, and Corbin White. Honorary pallbearers will be the officers and employees of the Meridian Police Department.

Friends may sign the online register at www.webbstephens.com

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.