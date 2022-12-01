Funeral Services for Ms. Doris “Dot” McKee Joyner Bradford will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Kemper County with Rev. Lynn Anderson and Pastor Mike McKee officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Doris, 96, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loved ones.

Dot loved The Lord and was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church for over 70 years having served and worked in many different positions. She loved her church family just like they were members of her own family. Dot was avid caregiver throughout her entire life. She always put the needs of others first which led to her pursuing a nursing degree later in her adult life by becoming an LPN in her early fifty’s. Dot was also known for being an excellent cook and everyone was always welcomed at her dinner table. She loved to serve others homecooked meals. She especially loved her family, family reunions, and traveling to any destination.

Doris is survived by her son Ray Joyner (Kathy), her daughters; Evelyn Goodridge, Kathy Ward, Linda Anderson (Leslie), and Brenda Trotter. 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her brother Jerry McKee (Liz), and many nieces and nephews.

Doris is preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Joyner and her second husband Henri Bradford, her parents Aubrey and Mamie McKee; her brother Aubrey Jr., her five sisters, Helen, Ruby, Betty, Katherine, and Nell; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.

Pallbearers will be Rick Joyner, Jeff Anderson, Jonathan Waltman, Wesley Nance, Dino Quijada, and Trevor Quijada.

