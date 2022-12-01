Neshoba County installs new express kiosk for tax payments and car tag renewals

Neshoba County, Miss. (WTOK) - With the end of the year coming, property taxes will be coming due. Neshoba County is on a mission to ease the burden of making those payments.

The Neshoba County Courthouse recently installed a kiosk for tax payments and renewing car tags.

All you need to do is follow the steps on the screen, swipe your credit or debit card and you’re done. It’s as easy as that.

Tax assessor/collector Mike Lewis said the county is looking to alleviate long lines that come with the busy season.

“Next week we’ll be ready. We’ve tested it. It’s working as it should. When they come out they’ll be able to renew their tag or pay their taxes. Once they swipe their credit card, the receipt will print in our office. We’ll pull that receipt, we’ll process their payment. They’ll walk to that pick-up window, we’ll call their name and they’ll be ready to leave. It should be quick and easy and painless, we hope,” said Lewis.

Lewis said this is the first step of kiosk payment services they want to provide for the county.

“We’re hoping eventually the state will allow us to be able to do renewals out here. You get your decal out here. You wouldn’t even have to come to the office. You would be able to process or we can put one remotely and you can process and get your tag renewal and get on out of the way and not have to be standing in line. We’re going to be looking at doing solid waste as well. Where they will be able to pay solid waste out here as well,” said Lewis.

And if you don’t want to wait in line for a kiosk either, you can scan the QR code you see on the machine and make payments through your mobile device.

“We just hope it works out we hope people will be patient. Especially those in line when they see someone pass them in line to go to that pick-up window that they understand that if they paid at the kiosk already they are just here to pick up receipts,” said Lewis.

The kiosk will be ready to use Monday, December 5th. Tax payments can also be made in person, by mail, online, or at the dropbox located at the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.