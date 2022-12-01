Peppermint Pops Concert and Winter Wonderland happening this Saturday

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is an event that will be sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The Meridian Symphony Association will be hosting its Peppermint Pops Concert and Winter Wonderland this Saturday.

Carra Purvis, the Executive Director of the association, said the concert will feature all your favorite holiday tunes and the Winter Wonderland will have activities the entire family can enjoy.

“This is all holiday music. It’s very family friendly. It will be a one-hour performance and then afterwards we have Winter Wonderland. Fifth Street will be closed down. We will have snow on Fifth Street and a lot of activities for everyone for all ages. Santa and his elves with be there. The kids can write letters to Santa and put them in a giant mailbox. We will send them off for them and we will have crafts, hot coco, and cookies. Lots of great activities for everyone,” said Purvis.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Riley Center and after the show attendees will be able to go to the Winter Wonderland event on Fifth Street.

Tickets to the concert range from $15 to $40 and you can purchase tickets by calling the Riley Center Box Office.

