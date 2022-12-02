51st annual Christmas on the River celebrated

The city of Demopolis kicked off its annual Christmas on the River Thursday night.
The city of Demopolis kicked off its annual Christmas on the River Thursday night.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of Demopolis is kicking off its annual Christmas on the river Thursday night.

The city is celebrating 51 years of this Christmas tradition. They also honor one special young person every year who helps in getting the lights shining bright for this well-known event.

Mayor Woody Collins said he’s impressed with the number of people who came out to celebrate this year.

”There is an energy flowing through this community right now that is unbelievable. We’ve got people, we were just talking about a minute ago over there. We’ve got people that we’ve never seen participate that are showing up this year and working their tails off. It’s just amazing what they have going on. I expect this year to be bigger and better than it has been in many many years,” said Mayor Collins.

Mayor Collins said his father and another gentleman started Christmas on the River 51 years ago and he’s proud to represent his family’s legacy and tradition.

