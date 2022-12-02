City of Meridian Arrest Report December 2, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:55 PM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.