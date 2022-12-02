City of Meridian Arrest Report December 2, 2022
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DARRIN S PRUITT
|1988
|1809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ASHLEY M ROBERSON
|1983
|490 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|RACHEAL N TIMS
|1976
|107 71ST PL APT F6 MERIDIAN,MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AMBER A HARRIS
|1989
|2015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|JARROD L BOYKIN
|1982
|9864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:55 PM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.