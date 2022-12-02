City of Meridian Arrest Report December 2, 2022

Docket 2
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DARRIN S PRUITT19881809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ASHLEY M ROBERSON1983490 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RACHEAL N TIMS1976107 71ST PL APT F6 MERIDIAN,MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMBER A HARRIS19892015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
JARROD L BOYKIN19829864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, ALSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:55 PM on December 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

