ECCC Women’s basketball fall, men come from behind in double header

ECCC Chearleaders
ECCC Chearleaders(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Women’s Basketball team lost to Coahoma Community College 58-42 and the men beat South Arkansas Community College 90-85.

The women only trailed by three at the half but the Tigers came out in a flurry outscoring the Warriors by nine in the third quarter. Janiya Jones led all scorers with 23 points and would always answer every time ECCC got any momentum. Enterprise High School product Faith Guy was a bright spot for the Warriors, she led the team with 10 points, hitting two threes. The Warriors fall to 3-6.

The men on the other hand were trailing 40-35 at the half of their game. But it was the Warriors who came out on top in the end, scoring 55 points in the second half. Tai’Reon Joseph led the team and all scorers with 21. He had a great supporting cast around him with Christopher Keys and Tynerious Daniels both scoring 19 and Christian Freeze scoring 15. Head Coach Dylan Shields first season is off to a good start, the team now stands at 6-3

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High

Latest News

Lady Bulldogs begin the season 7-0
Lady Bulldogs start the season 7-0
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The Enterprise girls basketball team starts the 2022-23 season 7-0.
Enterprise girls basketball begins the season 7-0
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84