ECCC Women’s basketball fall, men come from behind in double header

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Women’s Basketball team lost to Coahoma Community College 58-42 and the men beat South Arkansas Community College 90-85.

The women only trailed by three at the half but the Tigers came out in a flurry outscoring the Warriors by nine in the third quarter. Janiya Jones led all scorers with 23 points and would always answer every time ECCC got any momentum. Enterprise High School product Faith Guy was a bright spot for the Warriors, she led the team with 10 points, hitting two threes. The Warriors fall to 3-6.

The men on the other hand were trailing 40-35 at the half of their game. But it was the Warriors who came out on top in the end, scoring 55 points in the second half. Tai’Reon Joseph led the team and all scorers with 21. He had a great supporting cast around him with Christopher Keys and Tynerious Daniels both scoring 19 and Christian Freeze scoring 15. Head Coach Dylan Shields first season is off to a good start, the team now stands at 6-3

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.