JCDH: No safe recreational drug use of any kind as fentanyl deaths rise

JCDH: No safe recreational drug use of any kind
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with important conversations you should have with your loved one after yet another fentanyl-related death with Alabama ties.

Jefferson County has seen a 233% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021.

The health department says the fentanyl crisis is at its peak.

Wednesday, John Nabors from Mountain Brook was arrested in the death of Thomas Gleason,26, after a lethal dose of fentanyl was found in cocaine provided by Nabors, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Health Department says this incident should be a wake-up call.

“I wish everyone would really listen to this. At this time, with the way that the drugs are in our community, in our state, and really throughout the nation, there is no safe recreational drug use of any kind. There is no safe pill use of any kind,” said Dr. Darlene Traffansted, JCDH Medical Director. “It’s just not safe to use any substance recreationally or that you did not obtain from a pharmacy yourself at this point in time.”

She said JCDH offers free fentanyl testing strips to anyone in the state of Alabama through their website.

They also offer free Naloxone: a drug that can save a life during an opioid overdose.

Another resource JCDH recommended for parents was visiting the Addiction Prevention Coalition website.

Alabama also has a 24/7 substance use helpline for people in recovery. Just call 1-844-307-1760.

