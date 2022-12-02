Lamar beats Kemper County 8-0

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted the Kemper County Wildcats at home for High School soccer action.

In the start of the second half, the Raiders led 6-0 and would make it 7-0 after a quick goal at the 30 minute mark. A little later, Lamar would make it 8-0 off of a header and the mercy rule would be implemented and the Raiders beat the Wildcats at home.

Lamar is now 2-1 for the season.

