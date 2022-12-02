Lamar beats Kemper County 8-0

The Lamar Raiders hosted the Kemper County Wildcats at home for High School soccer action.
The Lamar Raiders hosted the Kemper County Wildcats at home for High School soccer action.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted the Kemper County Wildcats at home for High School soccer action.

In the start of the second half, the Raiders led 6-0 and would make it 7-0 after a quick goal at the 30 minute mark. A little later, Lamar would make it 8-0 off of a header and the mercy rule would be implemented and the Raiders beat the Wildcats at home.

Lamar is now 2-1 for the season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High

Latest News

MCC beats Hinds
Quitman beats Northeast Lauderdale
MCC's women's and men's basketball teams top Hinds Thursday night.
MCC basketball tops Hinds at home
ECCC Chearleaders
ECCC Women’s basketball fall, men come from behind in double header