The MAX host holiday themed Sip and Shop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many folks are kicking off the holiday season and that’s no different right here in the Queen City. The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment experience hosted its annual Sip and Shop event.

The chilly weather paired well with the holiday theme of Thursday night’s Sip and Shop. People not only got to enjoy their night out by sipping on festive drinks, but they also supported the Meridian community by shopping locally.

Many businesses downtown participated in the shopping experience and they shared why events like Sip and Shop make a difference in the Queen City.

“We want to bring back the downtown I grew up with in the 80s. It was a fun place to shop and go downtown so we want to bring that back and we are bringing that back. So, we wanted to participate in that and do our part. We want to do even more of these events so we’re looking forward to doing a lot more of those,” said Revive Wellness owner, Virginia Nelson.

“It’s a good reminder whenever there’s an event that we’re here. Sometimes people may forget, or I know when we’ve stayed open for other events people have said oh yea, I didn’t know you were here or oh I forgot you were here, so I’m so glad that I came out tonight. We usually have the MSU cheese. We have the MSU ice cream in stock and we have a full coffee bar. They can also purchase MSU clothing and gifts here,” said MSU-Meridian Bulldog Shop manager, Dawn Dyess.

Stores also participated in a peppermint-themed window display competition inspired by the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Peppermint Pops’ concert.

