MCC basketball tops Hinds at home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Hinds Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles would go back and forth with Hinds but would pull away in the second half to win the game 81-43.

FINAL. @MCCEaglesWBB defeat the Hinds Lady Bulldogs 81-43. MCC was led by Arianna Durrell with 17 points, Shakira Wilson with 16, Amari Davis and Elissa Murry both had 13. The Lady Eagles are back in action Tuesday at Chatanooga State CC.#mcceagles#findyourwings pic.twitter.com/H5rvBoA4fY — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) December 2, 2022

At the half the Eagles would lead the Bulldogs 41-33. Calexis Campbell would be a key factor in getting MCC ahead by shooting five three pointers in the first half.

Hinds would respond quickly to open the second half and tie the game up at 59-59. But MCC would be able to hold off the Bulldogs and get the win 83-79. Campbell ended the night with a career high of 31 total points.

FINAL. @MCCEaglesBBALL finished off the sweep of the Hinds Bulldogs with the 83-79 victory. MCC was led by Calexis Campbell with a career high 31 points, including seven 3-pointers. Randarius Hughes had 14, and Makeem Roberts had 13. The Eagles are back in action Mon at MDCCC. pic.twitter.com/DStG0s7PMS — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) December 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.