MCC basketball tops Hinds at home
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Hinds Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles would go back and forth with Hinds but would pull away in the second half to win the game 81-43.
At the half the Eagles would lead the Bulldogs 41-33. Calexis Campbell would be a key factor in getting MCC ahead by shooting five three pointers in the first half.
Hinds would respond quickly to open the second half and tie the game up at 59-59. But MCC would be able to hold off the Bulldogs and get the win 83-79. Campbell ended the night with a career high of 31 total points.
