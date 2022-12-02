MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as the removal of bridges over Knight Parker Road, is making headway through the city of Meridian. It also includes a roadway lighting system upgrade through Meridian along I-59/20.



Crews have completed traffic shifts at the 65th Avenue site and the SR 19/39 bridge site. Pile driving efforts are complete and crews continue pouring concrete at each location. The Knight Parker Road bridges have been replaced with roadway fill, and widening of the shoulders at the 65th Avenue bridge and SR 19/39 sites is underway. The lowering of SR 19/39 has been completed with the exception of the final lift of asphalt.



“These improvements are critical and long overdue for Lauderdale County,” said Simmons. “The design-build aspect of the project expedites the ability to get the design done as soon as possible, and each part of this project will further enhance safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic in Meridian.”



The $24.4 million design-build project was awarded to Key Construction Company of Madison with an anticipated completion date of summer 2023.



Highway 19 expansion project in Neshoba County



The expansion of Highway 19 from two to four lanes from Tucker to Philadelphia continues in Neshoba County. Asphalt paving operations have begun, and temporary construction signage has been installed. Other work underway includes clearing and grubbing, topsoil removal, the installation of erosion control items, excavation, box bridge construction and pipe installation.



Traffic has steadily increased along the SR 19 corridor. Since 2017, the average annual daily traffic along this stretch of roadway has increased from 5,600 to 6,600 and is still rising. In addition to expanding to four lanes, the new grading will offer smoother riding conditions, showing significant progress throughout the area.



Several local roads will be realigned to tie into the new four lane roadway, making it a safer and more convenient travel experience. North Tucker Road was recently reopened to traffic after crews completed new alignment onto SR 19. The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction of Philadelphia. The project is expected to wrap up in 2024.



Slide repairs on Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Hinds County



A project to repair two landslides on I-20 east of the Big Black River and one landslide on I-220 at the U.S. 80 interchange in Hinds County is underway. Dirt work is underway on the first site, and pile driving at all three sites has been completed.

Crews anticipate completing this repair summer 2023. The $955,000 project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc. of Lake.



Mill and overlay of State Route 468 in Rankin County



A project calling for the mill and overlay of 11 miles of State Route 468 from Deeb Street to U.S. 80 continues in Rankin County. This includes the mill and overlay of 0.4 miles of U.S. 80 from SR 468 to Louis Wilson Drive. Other work items include repairing failed areas, upgrading traffic signal detection to radar, and upgrading guardrail.

Failed area repairs are complete. Milling and paving operations are currently underway. The nearly $8 million contract was awarded to Superior Asphalt of Byram.



Highway 487 bridge replacements continue in Leake County



The replacement of three bridges on State Route 487 between Tuscola and State Route 35 in Leake County remains underway. The northernmost of the three bridges is complete and has been opened to traffic.

On the second bridge, crews are currently working to drive piles and pour bridge caps. Earthwork and clearing operations are ongoing on the remaining two sites.



The $9.6 million project was awarded to L&A Contracting Company of Hattiesburg. Work is expected to be completed by early 2024.



Mill and overlay of State Route 463 in Madison County



A project to mill and overlay 1.5 miles of SR 463 from the end of the two-lane section to east of Main Street in Madison County is underway. Other work includes upgrading the existing traffic signal systems to radar detection and concrete sidewalk repairs.



Construction signs have been installed, and traffic signal detection has been upgraded. Sidewalk repairs and ADA ramps are complete, and the repair of failed areas has been completed. Milling and paving operations are nearly complete, with the exception of re-paving the driveway and side road connections remaining.



The $5.1 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Jackson. Remaining work is expected to be completed this winter.



Mill and overlay of Highway 35 in Scott County



A mill and overlay of approximately 8 miles of State Route 35 in Scott County from the Smith County line to I-20 is underway. All paving is complete. Remaining work includes placing shoulder gravel and thermoplastic stripe along the project.



The $6.4 million contract was awarded to APAC, Mississippi. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.



Lottery funded mill and overlay of Highway 18 underway in Copiah County



A lottery funded mill and overlay of 18 miles of State Route 18 from the end of the Copiah County line to the beginning of the four-lane section near Raymond is underway. The scope includes repairing failed areas, repairing and replacing cross drainpipes and widening portions of the roadway.



The nearly $8 million project was awarded to Superior Asphalt, Inc. of Byram. The estimated completion date is summer 2023.



Bridge preservation project on Highway Route 145 in Noxubee County



A bridge preservation project on State Route 145 over Horse Hunters Creek in Noxubee County is underway. Work includes painting the substructure, repairing beam ends, epoxy repairs of failed areas, undersealing, placing rip rap stabilization and cleaning bridge caps.



The $646,000 project was awarded to Century Construction Group of Ridgeland. The project is expected to wrap up summer 2023.



Lottery funded mill and overlay on Highway 22 in Madison County



A mill and overlay of three miles of State Route 22 from the beginning of the five-lane section to U.S. 51 in underway in Madison County. Construction signs have been installed. All sidewalk repairs and ADA ramp installation is complete.

Remaining work is anticipated to wrap up summer 2023. The $3.8 million contract was awarded to AJ Construction, Inc. of Jackson.



Signal upgrades on Highway 25 in Hinds County



A project to upgrade the existing signal detection equipment to radar detection on SR 25 from I-55 to State Route 475 is underway. The contractor has completed work on a new signal pole and is awaiting remaining materials.



The $398,000 project was awarded to Lewis Electric Inc. of Flowood. Work is expected to be completed this winter.



Preconstruction activities are underway for Highway 25 widening in Rankin County



MDOT was allocated $4 million by the Mississippi Legislature to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. Widening the roadway from four to six lanes will ultimately expand capacity and improve safety and mobility along the SR 25 corridor.



“This money will go towards activities such as survey, hydraulic analysis, roadway and bridge design, Right of Way acquisition and utility relocation. Once these items have been completed, as funding becomes available, we can move to construction,” said Simmons. “Although construction of this widening project is dependent upon future funding, we are working closely with Flowood Mayor Gary Rhoads and the Legislative leadership to ensure we will have the necessary funding at the appropriate time.”



This 3.5-mile stretch of SR 25 sees an average of 17,000 vehicles daily. With an ever-growing increase in traffic, the design will include safety enhancements throughout the SR 25 corridor.



“I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting with funding to widen SR 25. With a preconstruction estimate of $5.5 million, this $4 million will go a long way in funding the beginning stages of this critical infrastructure improvement project,” said Simmons. “This is progress for our state and its transportation infrastructure as we work towards finding innovative ways to build and maintain a safe and reliable transportation network for future generations.”



