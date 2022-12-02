Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian hosts its second annual Winter Wonderland Experience

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local musem in the Queen City has a new exhibit for the holiday season.

The Meridian Children’s Museum will be opening is second annual Winter Wonderland Experience this Saturday.

Hope Vollm, the Assistant Director of Education And Programming at the museum, hopes the exhibit spreads a little holiday cheer the entire family can enjoy.

“We want the Winter Wonderland to be an experience. We do have an exhibit, but we also have things going on during the day and at night all through December that we are really excited about, but the center piece of the exhibit, The Snowflake Village, has a sock skating rink. There’s snowball fights, photo-ops, and we just want it to be an experience for everyone in the community,” said Vollm.

Admission to the Winter Wonderland is included with the admission fee which is $10 dollars per person.

The last day of the exhibit is December 26.

