STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State’s top wide receiver, Rara Thomas announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal.

Thomas was the teams leading receiver this season with 626 receiving yards and is 12th in the SEC with most receiving yards on the season.

