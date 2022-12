December 1, 2022: Dan Barnard, Executive Director of Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music, Ellis Theater renovation and grand reopening set for Dec. 8-11 in Philadelphia, Miss. Some tickets still available for shows featuring Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and the Bill Gaither Vocal Band. Call 601.653.5358 or visit congressofcountrymusic.org