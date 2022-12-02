Nice weather to support Toython happening until 6pm

Clouds increase later this afternoon
Clouds increase later this afternoon(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We have made it to the end of a very busy week. Great weather conditions in the forecast today to head on down to Walmart on Highway 19 and Walmart on the hill (Bonita) to support Toython. Toys are collected for children this holiday season. I hope you all are able to get out and make a donations to help the children of our community have a brighter Christmas. Highs today are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. We will do away with starting off the morning near freezing for the weekend and as we start next week.

However, rain showers do return early Saturday morning. A stray shower is possible later this evening as clouds build in ahead of this weekend’s rain. Scattered showers will stay in the forecast of next week also. Be sure to pack your umbrellas and keep them packed with you. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend!

