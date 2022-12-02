One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said an injured and bleeding woman was found inside a gunshot-riddled Cadillac Escalade nearby. Another victim, a male, was found in a housing complex a mile and a half away with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were transported for medical treatment.

Atkinson said the shootings all appear to be related to the same series of events, and the investigation that follows will consider whether the fatality was the result of suicide.

Sheriffs, as well as Carthage Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will follow through on the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
The city of Meridian has created its own CodeRED alert system and announced it’s active as of...
City of Meridian launches CodeRED alert system
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available...
Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High

Latest News

People enjoyed a night out by sipping on festive drinks and shopping locally.
The MAX host holiday themed Sip and Shop
Milder mornings are on our doorstep
Really cold mornings are going away soon
LCSD host luncheon to discuss the good and bad of this school year
LCSD host luncheon to discuss the good and bad of this school year
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan