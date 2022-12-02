Quitman basketball shuts down Northeast Lauderdale in double header

Quitman basketball shuts down Northeast Lauderdale in double header.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Both the Quitman girls and boys basketball teams were able to handle Northeast Lauderdale Thursday night.

The Quitman girls only allowed the Trojans to score twice in the fourth quarter completely shutting down their offense. The Lady Panthers win 56-23.

The Northeast boys basketball team would test the defending 3A state runner ups only trailing the Panthers by one point at half time. But Quitman would come out of the locker room ready to dominate and they would do so. The Quitman boys beat Northeast 56-36.

