Really cold mornings are going away soon

MERIDIAN, Miss.

Make sure to bundle up as you start your day Friday because we’ll start the day with upper 30s. However, a southerly wind returns on Friday, and this will allow for temps to rebound nicely into the seasonable upper 60s by the afternoon. Actually, the overall pattern will be shifting, so we won’t see anymore 30s (after Friday AM) for a long while.

Saturday morning will be rather comfy with upper 50s, and low 70s are expected for afternoon highs. However, scattered showers do return for this first day of the weekend. The main timing for rain will be in the morning, then they’ll taper-off during the afternoon once a cold front crosses. In the wake of the front, cooler weather will move in for Sunday with highs staying in the mid 60s.

Unsettled weather will stick with us next week. So, carry the umbrella each day due to daily rain chances. Yet, highs will stay above the average with 70s expected most of the week.

