One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon.
Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description.
A report that a high speed chase may have been connected is untrue, according to Meridian police.
This is a developing story and will be updated when possible.
