One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description.

A report that a high speed chase may have been connected is untrue, according to Meridian police.

A deadly shooting happened Dec. 2 near Azalea Park Apartments in Meridian. (WTOK)

This is a developing story and will be updated when possible.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.