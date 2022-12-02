One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description.

A report that a high speed chase may have been connected is untrue, according to Meridian police.

A deadly shooting happened Dec. 2 near Azalea Park Apartments in Meridian.
A deadly shooting happened Dec. 2 near Azalea Park Apartments in Meridian.(WTOK)

This is a developing story and will be updated when possible.

