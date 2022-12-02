Toython 2022 happening today

Happening at both Walmart Supercenter locations
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV will staff two drop-off points today in Meridian. People can drop off toys at the Walmart on Highway 19 and the Walmart at Bonita.

Some familiar faces will be volunteering from 7 this morning until 6 this evening.

If you cannot donate toys at the Walmart locations you can still drop them off at WTOK-TV studios between 8 a.m and 5 p.m today. You can also give cash donations. United Way will start distributing and sorting toys on Monday, December 5th. They will be given to the Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge, and Cans for Kids.

