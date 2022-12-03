ADPH says flu has killed 13 people this season, including 3 children

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu has now killed more than a dozen people in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says ten adults and three children have died from the flu this season.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield couldn’t say where in the state these deaths happened, but he said the flu is running rampant in every corner of the state and impacting every age group.

He said shortages of antivirals, like Tamiflu, are compounding the problem in some areas.

That’s why he, and other health care experts, are beating the drum to keep your hands washed, stay home when you’re sick, and get a flu shot even if you’ve already been sick with the flu.

“There can be multiple strains of the flu that circulate in a particular year. Just because you’ve had the flu doesn’t mean you’re protected for this year. So, I would recommend that everybody who hasn’t had it do that and continue to watch this virus,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He added that it takes a couple of weeks for your body to reach an optimal immune response, which is why now’s a good time to get a flu shot before gathering with your family and friends for the holidays and other end of the year celebrations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Mississippi State High School Football Championships are airing on MyTOK2 (11.2) Dec. 2-3.
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on MyTOK2
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody

Latest News

Forrest County AHS can boast having the state's first electric school bus
Forrest County AHS is running Mississippi’s 1st electronic school bus
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022.
Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol