Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table.

“Friends and family and food all go together during the holidays and we want to make sure people are getting that traditional meal and spending time together,” said Nicole Williams, the Chief Executive Officer.

They are distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this year across the 12 counties they serve.

“The need is great and we know a lot of families in our community are struggling, especially with inflation and gas prices and coming off the pandemic and things like that so we really want to make sure we’re feeding families,” said Williams.

Each box contains over 24 pounds of shelf-stable holiday staples including sweet potatoes, corn, stuffing, green beans, and macaroni and cheese. Williams adds that recipients also get a full chicken and another box of fresh produce.

She says the boxes are designed to feed a family of four for 7-10 days.

“Sometimes I think about some of our senior adults and how they want to have their families over and maybe sometimes they just can’t afford to get all the food that they need to be able to share that time with their families so we’re here to support people during the holidays and all during the year,” Williams added.

If you’re in need of food, you can go to their website and click the ‘Find Food’ button. If you’re hoping to help with the effort, there’s a way to donate online too.

