Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer.
According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life threatening and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The woman’s name was not released nor were circumstances explained of how she fell.
If more information becomes available, this report will be updated.
