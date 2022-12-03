Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel

An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float and being run over the one behind(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life threatening and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman’s name was not released nor were circumstances explained of how she fell.

If more information becomes available, this report will be updated.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Mississippi State High School Football Championships are airing on MyTOK2 (11.2) Dec. 2-3.
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on MyTOK2
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody

Latest News

Forrest County AHS can boast having the state's first electric school bus
Forrest County AHS is running Mississippi’s 1st electronic school bus
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022.
Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol