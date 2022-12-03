Enterprise Girl’s Basketball stays perfect, Boys edge past Stringer

The Girl's team in the handshake line after their win over Stringer.
The Girl's team in the handshake line after their win over Stringer.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Girl’s Basketball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant 61-8 win over Stringer and the boys win a close one 49-47.

Girl’s Basketball Head Coach, Justin Sollie, praised the team’s defense holding a team to single digits for the second time this season. But, they are already looking ahead.

“The only thing better than 8-0 is 9-0,” Coach Sollie said. “Go home, stay safe this weekend, and be ready for Richton.”

The Boy’s Basketball team returned to .500 (4-4) behind a 23-point performance by Isaiah Baum. Baum was a consistent presence in the paint and finished well below the rim.

