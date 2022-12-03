Enterprise Girl’s Basketball stays perfect, Boys edge past Stringer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Girl’s Basketball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant 61-8 win over Stringer and the boys win a close one 49-47.

Girl’s Basketball Head Coach, Justin Sollie, praised the team’s defense holding a team to single digits for the second time this season. But, they are already looking ahead.

“The only thing better than 8-0 is 9-0,” Coach Sollie said. “Go home, stay safe this weekend, and be ready for Richton.”

The Boy’s Basketball team returned to .500 (4-4) behind a 23-point performance by Isaiah Baum. Baum was a consistent presence in the paint and finished well below the rim.

