JSU Men’s Basketball, Coach Mo Williams earn first win of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball program earned their first win of the 2022-23 season and the first win under former NBA All-star and champion, Mo Williams.

The Tigers, who have yet to play a home game this season, have played all over the country against top-tier competition, including the No. 10-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines.

Saturday, Jackson State defeated SMU in Dallas, Texas after losing their first six games.

Up 30-28 at halftime, the Tigers began the game with the first score and didn’t surrender that lead until the 13:54 minute mark in the second half of the contest, trailing 39-38.

JSU fought back and despite missing free throws late in the game, Jackson State secured their first win of the season behind their tough defense, topping the Mustangs 69-68.

Forward Trace Young spearheaded the Tigers’ offensively, scoring a season-high 28 points. Guard Coltie Young dropped 18 points and forward Zeke Cook recorded 10 points.

The Tigers shot 45% from the field and 44% from behind the arc, draining 11 threes. Jackson State also recorded 20 assists in the contest.

JSU will continue their road trip in Texas against another tough opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs. The tip-off is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

