Knights best Cougars at the Kingdom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 68-48 at home.

The Knights came out hot at the Kingdom as they would score, score, and score. West Lauderdale went on a 14-0 run before the Cougars got their first bucket of the game. The Knights would lead 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and they would keep their lead as they won by 20.

However, the Newton County Lady Cougars would get the best of the Lady Knights as Newton County would go on a 9-1 run to close out the final three minutes of the game and win 62-47.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.