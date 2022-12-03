Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central splits their double header against Jackson Prep on Friday.

The Lady Warriors would lead by six points in the fourth quarter but that would be quick to change. Choctaw Central would force Jackson Prep to start turning the ball over they would go on to score 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Lady Warriors top the Lady Patriots 73-54.

The Choctaw Central boys basketball team would get on the board first in their contest against Jackson Prep. But this game would come down to the wire where the Patriots would pull out a close win 45-44.

Scores from other school:

The Lady Rockets beat Pearl 69-20.

Neshoba Central boys beat Pearl 62-41.

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs continue their undefeated season beating Stringer 61-8.

Enterprise boys beat the Red Devils 49-47.

West Lauderdale boys beat Newton County 68-48.

The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Knights 62-47.

Quitman Lady Panthers beat Southeast Lauderdale 57-24.

Quitman boys beat Southeast Lauderdale 47-38.

Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs fall to Sebastopol 66-35.

Clarkdale beats Sebastopol 53-51.

