Neshoba Central girls and boys basketball powers through Pearl

The Lady Rockets beat Pearl 69-20, the Neshoba Central boys beat Pearl 62-41.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central boys and girls basketball teams were hosting Pearl Friday night.

The defending 5A girls basketball state champions would take the court first and they would start to dominate early. The Lady Rockets would go up 51-15 at the half. Pearl would struggle with turnovers that the Rockets would capitalize off of quickly.

The Neshoba Central girls team would beat Pearl 69-20.

The Rockets hosted Pearl Friday night hoping to improve to 10-1.

The Rocket’s boys team would be in a close contest with the Pirates at the half but they would find a way to pull away in the second half. Neshoba Central defeats Pearl 62-41. The Rockets improve to 10-1 on the season.

Scores from other schools:

Lady Warriors beat Jackson Prep 73-54.

Choctaw Central boys fall to Jackson Prep 45-44.

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs continue their undefeated season beating Stringer 61-8.

Enterprise boys beat the Red Devils 49-47.

West Lauderdale boys beat Newton County 68-48.

The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Knights 62-47.

Quitman Lady Panthers beat Southeast Lauderdale 57-24.

Quitman boys beat Southeast Lauderdale 47-38.

Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs fall to Sebastopol 66-35.

Clarkdale beats Sebastopol 53-51.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination

Latest News

Choctaw Central split their double header against Jackson Prep Friday night.
Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter
The Lady Rockets beat Pearl 69-20, the Neshoba Central boys beat Pearl 62-41.
Neshoba Central powers through Pearl
The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 68-48 at home.
Knights best Cougars at the Kingdom
The Girl's team in the handshake line after their win over Stringer.
Enterprise Girl’s Basketball stays perfect, Boys edge past Stringer