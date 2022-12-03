Neshoba Central girls and boys basketball powers through Pearl

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central boys and girls basketball teams were hosting Pearl Friday night.

The defending 5A girls basketball state champions would take the court first and they would start to dominate early. The Lady Rockets would go up 51-15 at the half. Pearl would struggle with turnovers that the Rockets would capitalize off of quickly.

The Neshoba Central girls team would beat Pearl 69-20.

The Rockets hosted Pearl Friday night hoping to improve to 10-1.

The Rocket’s boys team would be in a close contest with the Pirates at the half but they would find a way to pull away in the second half. Neshoba Central defeats Pearl 62-41. The Rockets improve to 10-1 on the season.

Scores from other schools:

Lady Warriors beat Jackson Prep 73-54.

Choctaw Central boys fall to Jackson Prep 45-44.

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs continue their undefeated season beating Stringer 61-8.

Enterprise boys beat the Red Devils 49-47.

West Lauderdale boys beat Newton County 68-48.

The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Knights 62-47.

Quitman Lady Panthers beat Southeast Lauderdale 57-24.

Quitman boys beat Southeast Lauderdale 47-38.

Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs fall to Sebastopol 66-35.

Clarkdale beats Sebastopol 53-51.

