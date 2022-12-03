Plan for showery weather in the coming days

Carry an umbrella with you each day
Carry an umbrella with you each day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As we enter the weekend, a cold front will be approaching the area. Ahead of it, scattered morning showers are expected on Saturday, and a few will linger into early afternoon as the cold front crosses. Behind it, drier weather moves in for your Saturday evening plans. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. Plan for a mild day with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings cooler weather since we’ll be behind a cold front. Highs will be closer to average into the low 60s. As for rain, it’s not likely in the morning. However, an upper disturbance could bring some evening showers into our area. Weekend rain totals won’t be more than a half inch, so we’re not expecting very heavy rain.

Next week, daily rain chances will continue due to a series of upper disturbance sliding across our region. Thankfully, no day looks to be a wash-out, but you’ll definitely need to keep rain gear with you. Temps will remain above the average with lows in the 50s and 60s... and highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
The City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack hearing was held Tuesday at city hall.
Former City of Meridian employee appeals termination

Latest News

Clouds increase later this afternoon
Nice weather to support Toython happening until 6pm
Milder mornings are on our doorstep
Really cold mornings are going away soon
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama; EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw, Akron
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather