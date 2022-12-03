Plan for showery weather in the coming days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As we enter the weekend, a cold front will be approaching the area. Ahead of it, scattered morning showers are expected on Saturday, and a few will linger into early afternoon as the cold front crosses. Behind it, drier weather moves in for your Saturday evening plans. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. Plan for a mild day with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings cooler weather since we’ll be behind a cold front. Highs will be closer to average into the low 60s. As for rain, it’s not likely in the morning. However, an upper disturbance could bring some evening showers into our area. Weekend rain totals won’t be more than a half inch, so we’re not expecting very heavy rain.

Next week, daily rain chances will continue due to a series of upper disturbance sliding across our region. Thankfully, no day looks to be a wash-out, but you’ll definitely need to keep rain gear with you. Temps will remain above the average with lows in the 50s and 60s... and highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

