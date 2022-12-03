A slight cool off heading into the second half of the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We saw some stray showers earlier this morning, but no one got a real washout, and we will remain dry throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures have risen quite a lot as cloud cover has cleared out and most of us had highs in the upper 70s, so this definitely doesn’t feel like winter.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures cool off exponentially as highs will sit in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of cloud cover. We have a chance for an upper disturbance to bring some evening showers into our area. Weekend rain totals won’t be more than a half inch, so we’re not expecting very heavy rain.

Rain chances will continue into the start of the week but they will remain isolated as we see temperatures increase again to above average for this time of year.

