A slight cool off heading into the second half of the weekend

Temperatures have risen quite a lot as cloud cover has cleared out and most of us had highs in...
Temperatures have risen quite a lot as cloud cover has cleared out and most of us had highs in the upper 70s, so this definitely doesn’t feel like winter.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We saw some stray showers earlier this morning, but no one got a real washout, and we will remain dry throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures have risen quite a lot as cloud cover has cleared out and most of us had highs in the upper 70s, so this definitely doesn’t feel like winter.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures cool off exponentially as highs will sit in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of cloud cover. We have a chance for an upper disturbance to bring some evening showers into our area. Weekend rain totals won’t be more than a half inch, so we’re not expecting very heavy rain.

Rain chances will continue into the start of the week but they will remain isolated as we see temperatures increase again to above average for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea...
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Mississippi State High School Football Championships are airing on MyTOK2 (11.2) Dec. 2-3.
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on MyTOK2
Flynn Brown
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody

Latest News

Carry an umbrella with you each day
Plan for showery weather in the coming days
Clouds increase later this afternoon
Nice weather to support Toython happening until 6pm
Milder mornings are on our doorstep
Really cold mornings are going away soon
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama; EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw, Akron