City of York hosts annual Christmas Parade in downtown.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - One Sumter County city celebrated the holiday season on Saturday.

The city of York, Alabama hosted its annual Christmas parade in downtown featuring a band, two cheerleader teams, fire trucks, several businesses and much more.

Kylea Grant, one of the cheerleaders in the parade, talks about what her favorite part of the parade.

“Participating and cheering. It was fun and exciting,” said Grant.

Jeffery Artis, who work on the city’s economic deleopment board, was appreciative to receive all the support from inside and outside the community.

“My favorite part of the parade today was just having the community out and having such a positive impact and positive energy here in town. With so many people coming from not just here locally but from Meridian, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Jackson, MS, Madison, MS just to support the city of York,” said Artis.

A member of the Sumter County Alumni Band, who won Best Overall Float was excited about winning first place.

The City of York gave out other trophies. CCA Elite Dance Group won Best Musical Performance.

Livingston Junior High School Cheerleaders won Best Walking Unit and The Coleman Center for the Arts won Best Vehicle.

Congratulations to all the winners!

