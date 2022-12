JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Colorado Buffaloes named Deion Sanders as their next head coach.

The announcement came on Saturday following Jackson States 43-24 win over Southern in the SWAC Championship.

The Buffs make it official. Coach Prime will head to the Rocky Mountains. https://t.co/YyZtTn1LkW — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 4, 2022

Coach Prime has a 27-5 record at Jackson State.

