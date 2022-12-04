Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings

By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama comes in at #5 and Mississippi State finishes at #22.

While all eyes were on the top four to see who would be competing for a National Championship, the Crimson Tide will have to watch it from the sideline. This is the second time Alabama has been left out of the CFP, the first in the 2019-2020 season.

This will be the first time since the 2017 season that The Bulldogs will finish the season ranked.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU.

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Clemson

8. Utah

9. Kansas State

10. USC

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Oregon State

15. Oregon

16. Tulane

17. LSU

18. UCLA

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. Mississippi State

23. N.C. State

24. Troy

25. UTSA

