Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama comes in at #5 and Mississippi State finishes at #22.
While all eyes were on the top four to see who would be competing for a National Championship, the Crimson Tide will have to watch it from the sideline. This is the second time Alabama has been left out of the CFP, the first in the 2019-2020 season.
This will be the first time since the 2017 season that The Bulldogs will finish the season ranked.
Here are the full rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU.
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Clemson
8. Utah
9. Kansas State
10. USC
11. Penn State
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. Oregon State
15. Oregon
16. Tulane
17. LSU
18. UCLA
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. Mississippi State
23. N.C. State
24. Troy
25. UTSA
